$69,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
604-588-6088
2020 Volvo XC90
2020 Volvo XC90
T6 Inscription 7 Passenger
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$69,990
+ taxes & licensing
24,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8620514
- Stock #: U3391
- VIN: YV4A22PL1L1616747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal Ventilated Nappa Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Comes with Premium and Premium Plus packages, 21' wheels, Park Assist Pilot, 2nd row Center Booster Seat, Polestar and mcuh more! Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 3.99% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9