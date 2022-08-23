Menu
2020 Volvo XC90

41,829 KM

Details Description

$69,990

+ tax & licensing
$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2020 Volvo XC90

2020 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription 7 Passenger

2020 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription 7 Passenger

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,829KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8983375
  • Stock #: U3438
  • VIN: YV4A22PL8L1589191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Saville Grey
  • Interior Colour Slate Nappa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,829 KM

Vehicle Description

Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 3.99% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

1-877-213-5474
