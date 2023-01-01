Menu
2021 BMW 3 Series

14,440 KM

Details Description Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2021 BMW 3 Series

2021 BMW 3 Series

2021 BMW 3 Series

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

14,440KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10391475
  Stock #: PB03890
  VIN: WBA5P9C00MFL58460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,440 KM

Vehicle Description

OurBMW 330e xDrive features LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, a leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio and cruise controls, dual-zone temperature control, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth, power driver seat with memory settings, power passenger seat, push button start, automatic headlights, fog lamps, exterior mirrors with turn signals, 19-inch BLACK alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips and more!With a 140 pointsafety inspectioncomplete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this BMW is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*onapproved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Plug-In Electric/Gas
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Back to Top

