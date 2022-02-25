Menu
2021 BMW X3

15,388 KM

Details Features

$57,964

+ tax & licensing
$57,964

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2021 BMW X3

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i

2021 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$57,964

+ taxes & licensing

15,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8450238
  Stock #: VW1469
  VIN: 5UXTY5C01M9F00962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1469
  • Mileage 15,388 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

