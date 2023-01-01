Menu
2021 Chevrolet Colorado

52,068 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

LT - Aluminum Wheels

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

LT - Aluminum Wheels

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,068KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10010445
  • Stock #: N235759B
  • VIN: 1GCGTCEN8M1120821

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N235759B
  • Mileage 52,068 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup with a bold design and a strong, efficient drivetrain. This 2021 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today.

This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 52,068 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Colorado's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this LT trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes aluminum wheels, exterior trim accents, a rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, a USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver seat, cruise control, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Touch Screen
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

