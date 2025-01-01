Menu
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE 
DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 
HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

56,000 KM

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT

12979309

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTCEN8M1138719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE 

DEALER # 26479 DOC FEE $695 

HIGHWAY AUTO SALES 16134 - 84 AVE SURREY BC V4N 0V9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2021 Chevrolet Colorado