2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Heated Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
Used
57,300KM
VIN 1GCUYDET2MZ292322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 57,300 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 LT is a wise choice as it comes with features like aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, a power driver seat, remote keyless entry, LED cargo area lighting and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights, cruise control, remote engine start, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, 4G LTE hotspot capability and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Touch Screen
LED Lights
EZ-lift tailgate
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
