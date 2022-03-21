Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

28,070 KM

Details Description

$99,998

+ tax & licensing
$99,998

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$99,998

+ taxes & licensing

28,070KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8922805
  • Stock #: 17260
  • VIN: 1GC4YUEY4MF232572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,070 KM

Vehicle Description

If you ever wondered what the future would look like, this 3500 HD is ready to show you. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is for sale today.

This Silverado HD is made with high-strength steel where you need it without compromising efficiency. From it's frame to the cargo bed, this heavy-duty truck is designed with seven different types of steel, each gauge chosen to be stronger, lighter and more durable than the previous generation. The Silverado HD comes with more power, more cargo space, more towing, and less curb weight. It's amazing capability also includes next generation tech that will truly elevate your Heavy Duty Silverado to a higher level. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 28,070 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Silverado 3500HD's trim level is LTZ. Stepping up to this Silverado 3500HD LTZ is an excellent decision as it comes with premium features like unique aluminum wheels, leather seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and voice-activated technology. Comfort and convenience is enhanced with a HD rear vision camera w/ hitch guidance, remote vehicle start, leather heated steering wheel, a 60/40 split folding bench rear seat, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio plus it also comes with signature LED lights, 10-way power heated front seats, power folding exterior mirrors and an advanced trailering system.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

