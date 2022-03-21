$67,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$67,997
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Touring L Plus
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$67,997
+ taxes & licensing
12,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8866259
- Stock #: 17070
- VIN: 2C4RC1H77MR550927
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17070
- Mileage 12,300 KM
Vehicle Description
You got to get your family to all the extra curriculars, and on those long trips for the holidays. If only the gas didn't kill you and the grass. Meet the fuel efficient, flexible, and hugely functional Pacifica Hybrid. More than being a gas sipper, this amazing minivan is filled with awesome interior features that will make your eco-friendly family wagon the talk of the town. This isnt your moms old minivan, this Pacifica Hybrid is modern, sleek, and cool. This low mileage van has just 12,300 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pacifica Hybrid's trim level is Touring L Plus. This Touring L Plus adds a blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic detection, rear parking assistance with automatic braking, and second row heated seats, a customizable premium instrument panel and rear window shades to this impressive list of features on the Touring L. Additional features include a remote engine start, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, LED taillamps, fog lights, an auto dimming rear view mirror, automatic tri zone climate control, aluminum wheels, a roof rack system, dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, Advance 'n Return easy entry, rear reading lamps, ambient lighting, upgraded suspension, automatic headlamps, 2nd and 3rd row Stow 'n Go folding seats with in floor storage, heated power mirrors, a rotary E-shift dial, active noise cancellation, proximity and keyless entry, Uconnect 4, a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium 13 speaker sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Park Assist.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Rear Park Assist
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2