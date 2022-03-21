Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

12,300 KM

Details Description Features

$67,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$67,997

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2021 Chrysler Pacifica

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Touring L Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Touring L Plus

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$67,997

+ taxes & licensing

12,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8866259
  • Stock #: 17070
  • VIN: 2C4RC1H77MR550927

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17070
  • Mileage 12,300 KM

Vehicle Description

The upscale look of the interior design and materials give this efficient Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid a premium look and feel. This 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is for sale today.

You got to get your family to all the extra curriculars, and on those long trips for the holidays. If only the gas didn't kill you and the grass. Meet the fuel efficient, flexible, and hugely functional Pacifica Hybrid. More than being a gas sipper, this amazing minivan is filled with awesome interior features that will make your eco-friendly family wagon the talk of the town. This isnt your moms old minivan, this Pacifica Hybrid is modern, sleek, and cool. This low mileage van has just 12,300 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Pacifica Hybrid's trim level is Touring L Plus. This Touring L Plus adds a blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic detection, rear parking assistance with automatic braking, and second row heated seats, a customizable premium instrument panel and rear window shades to this impressive list of features on the Touring L. Additional features include a remote engine start, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, LED taillamps, fog lights, an auto dimming rear view mirror, automatic tri zone climate control, aluminum wheels, a roof rack system, dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, Advance 'n Return easy entry, rear reading lamps, ambient lighting, upgraded suspension, automatic headlamps, 2nd and 3rd row Stow 'n Go folding seats with in floor storage, heated power mirrors, a rotary E-shift dial, active noise cancellation, proximity and keyless entry, Uconnect 4, a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium 13 speaker sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Park Assist.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Rear Park Assist
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2022 Jeep Wrangler U...
 349 KM
$82,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chrysler Pacifi...
 12,300 KM
$67,997 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Yukon XL SL...
 30,855 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory