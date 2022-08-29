$53,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring - Apple CarPlay
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
12,124KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9268309
- Stock #: 18320A
- VIN: 2C4RC1FG1MR565734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Designed for the family on the go, this 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is loaded with clever, luxurious features that will make it feel like a second home on the road. Far more than your mom's old minivan, this Pacifica will feel modern, sleek, and cool enough to still impress the neighbors. If you need a minivan for your growing family, but still want something that feels like a luxury sedan, then this Pacifica is for you.This low mileage SUV has just 12,124 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pacifica's trim level is Touring. This Touring Pacifica is exactly what its name implies: built for touring. Aluminum wheels, a roof rack system, a power driver seat with Advance 'n Return easy entry, rear reading lamps, ambient lighting, fog lamps, touring suspension, automatic headlamps, 2nd and 3rd row Stow 'n Go folding seats with in floor storage, tri zone climate control, heated power mirrors, steering wheel cruise and audio control, a rotary E-shift dial, active noise cancellation, proximity and keyless entry, and a rear view camera make sure your travels are easy, comfortable, and well equipped. Making sure everybody stays entertained is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands free communication and streaming audio, USB and aux jack, and 6 speakers. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Led Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
remote start
Climate Control
REAR CAMERA
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
SiriusXM
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2