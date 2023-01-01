$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 Dodge Charger
2021 Dodge Charger
GT AWD - Aluminum Wheels - Remote Start
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
27,699KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10242066
- Stock #: P695232A
- VIN: 2C3CDXMG8MH675926
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P695232A
- Mileage 27,699 KM
Vehicle Description
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This low mileage sedan has just 27,699 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Charger's trim level is GT AWD. This all wheel drive GT was made for all out performance with a bigger axle, lots of horsepower, a sport drive mode, performance suspension, the Super Track Pak, a functional hood scoop, and the Dodge Performance Pages app that lets you real time track your Charger's performance. It also has some great convenience and comfort features like LED fogs lamps, an auto dimming rear view mirror, remote start, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, dual exhaust tips, dual zone automatic climate control, customizable in-cluster display, power windows, rear reading lamps, power driver seat, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control and paddle shifters, proximity key, rear view camera, and rear parking assistance. Keeping you and your passengers entertained is a Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 8.4 inch color touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, 2 USB and an aux jack, Bluetooth, and a 6 speaker sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Performance Tuned, Performance Suspension, Functional Hood Scoop.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Functional Hood Scoop
Mechanical
Performance Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
UConnect
PERFORMANCE TUNED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2