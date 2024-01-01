Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Dodge Charger

66,223 KM

Details Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Dodge Charger

GT *ALPINE AUDIO*

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Charger

GT *ALPINE AUDIO*

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Contact Seller

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,223KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXHG2MH505880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,223 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

Used 2019 Infiniti QX60 PURE for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Infiniti QX60 PURE 80,373 KM $25,499 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GX *LOW KMS*AUTO HOLD*SPORT MODE* for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GX *LOW KMS*AUTO HOLD*SPORT MODE* 430 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus RX 350 L *THIRD ROW*MEMORY SEATS*AUTO HOLD* for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Lexus RX 350 L *THIRD ROW*MEMORY SEATS*AUTO HOLD* 35,559 KM $47,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Charger