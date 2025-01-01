Menu
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

2021 Dodge Charger

61,252 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Charger

12265537

2021 Dodge Charger

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,252KM
VIN 2C3CDXHG3MH539648

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,252 KM

Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

2021 Dodge Charger