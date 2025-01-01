$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Dodge Charger
2021 Dodge Charger
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-375-5854
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,252KM
VIN 2C3CDXHG3MH539648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,252 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
