2021 Dodge Durango
SRT Hellcat - Brembo Brakes
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
6,893KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8761127
- Stock #: 16660
- VIN: 1C4SDJH93MC762684
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16660
- Mileage 6,893 KM
Vehicle Description
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2021 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This low mileage SUV has just 6,893 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 710HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Durango's trim level is SRT Hellcat. This Durango SRT Hellcat is the ultimate king of track, trail, and road. It comes with an SRT - 6.2L HEMI V8 high performance drivetrain, SRT performance hood, enhanced sport mode, performance steering and suspension, Ride Control sport tuned suspension, enhanced all wheel drive, a high performance exhaust and paddle shifters to help keep you ahead of the pack. You will also get a power liftgate, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start and ready alert braking keep you safe, while also providing style and convenience. Additional features include Uconnect 4C, navigation, a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium Alpine 9-Speaker Audio System, a 115 volt power outlet, heated and cooled leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, 4G LTE Wi-Fi and a proximity entry key with push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 6.2l Srt Hemi V8 Supercharged, Brembo Brakes, Srt Accents, Performance Hood, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Brembo Brakes
Premium audio system
ParkSense
Performance hood
6.2L SRT HEMI V8 SUPERCHARGED
4G LTE Wi-Fi
SRT Accents
