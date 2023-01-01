$55,995+ tax & licensing
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2021 Ford Bronco
Black Diamond 2 Door 4x4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
14,964KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 1FMDE5AH6MLA65388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 14,964 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
