Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Turn the ordinary into extraordinary with the sheer power and elegance of our latest automotive innovation..</span></strong></p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Introducing the 2021 Ford Explorer Limited, a masterpiece of design and engineering..</span></strong> <br> This SUV is not just a vehicle, its a lifestyle statement.. With a gleaming white exterior color that radiates sophistication, the Explorers sporty appearance is complemented by Alloy Wheels, a Spoiler, Power Liftgate, and Trailer Sway Control.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>The 2.3L 4cyl engine, combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission, ensures smooth and powerful driving, turning every journey into an adventure..</span></strong> <br> Step inside this extraordinary vehicle, and you will be welcomed by an array of high-end features.. The luxurious Leather Upholstery, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front and Rear Seats, and Heated Steering Wheel offer unrivaled comfort.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>The Navigation System will guide you to your destination with ease, while the Power Windows and Power Steering enhance your driving convenience..</span></strong> <br> With safety being our top priority, the Ford Explorer comes equipped with ABS brakes, Traction Control, and an advanced Airbag system.. The Auto-dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Temperature Control, and Rain Sensing Wipers are designed to provide a stress-free driving experience.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>Meanwhile, the Rear Air Conditioning and Trip Computer add an element of luxury to your ride..</span></strong> <br> Did you know? This SUV is practically brand new, having been driven so sparingly its like its never been driven before.. Yes, you read that right.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>You will be the first one to truly experience the sheer power and elegance of this marvelous machine..</span></strong> <br> At Mainland Ford, we speak your language! Our team is committed to delivering an exceptional car buying experience.. Our unique selling point? We go the extra mile to understand your needs and work tirelessly to match you with your dream car.</p> <p><strong><span style=font-family:Arial; font-size:18px;>So why wait? Elevate your driving experience with the 2021 Ford Explorer Limited..</span></strong> <br> Feel the thrill of the extraordinary.. Contact Mainland Ford today and let us help you turn the ordinary into extraordinary.</p><hr /> <p><br /> <br /> To apply right now for financing use this link:<br /> <a href=https://www.mainlandford.com/credit-application/>https://www.mainlandford.com/credit-application</a><br /> <br /> Looking for a new set of wheels? At Mainland Ford, all of our pre-owned vehicles are Mainland Ford Certified. Every pre-owned vehicle goes through a rigorous 96-point comprehensive safety inspection, mechanical reconditioning, up-to-date service including oil change and professional detailing. If that isnt enough, we also include a complimentary Carfax report, minimum 3-month / 2,500 km Powertrain Warranty and a 30-day no-hassle exchange privilege. Now that is peace of mind. Buy with confidence here at Mainland Ford!<br /> <br /> Book your test drive today! Mainland Ford prides itself on offering the best customer service. We also service all makes and models in our World Class service center. Come down to Mainland Ford, proud member of the Trotman Auto Group, located at 14530 104 Ave in Surrey for a test drive, and discover the difference!<br /> <br /> *** All pre-owned vehicle sales are subject to a $699 documentation fee, $149 Fuel / E-Fill Surcharge, $599 Safety and Convenience Fee and $500 Finance Placement Fee (if applicable) plus applicable taxes. ***<br /> <br /> VSA Dealer# 40139</p> <p>*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. <br />Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:<br />Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599<br />Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599<br />Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase<br />Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199<br />Financing Fee of $500 when applicable<br />Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan</p>

2021 Ford Explorer

53,064 KM

Details Description Features

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited LOCAL BC, NO ACCIDENTS, 7-SEAT, NAV, PWR LIFTGATE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited LOCAL BC, NO ACCIDENTS, 7-SEAT, NAV, PWR LIFTGATE

Location

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-588-9921

  1. 11333473
  2. 11333473
  3. 11333473
  4. 11333473
  5. 11333473
  6. 11333473
  7. 11333473
  8. 11333473
  9. 11333473
  10. 11333473
  11. 11333473
  12. 11333473
  13. 11333473
  14. 11333473
  15. 11333473
  16. 11333473
  17. 11333473
  18. 11333473
  19. 11333473
  20. 11333473
  21. 11333473
  22. 11333473
  23. 11333473
  24. 11333473
  25. 11333473
  26. 11333473
  27. 11333473
Contact Seller

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,064KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8FH1MGC00389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn the ordinary into extraordinary with the sheer power and elegance of our latest automotive innovation..

Introducing the 2021 Ford Explorer Limited, a masterpiece of design and engineering..
This SUV is not just a vehicle, its a lifestyle statement.. With a gleaming white exterior color that radiates sophistication, the Explorers sporty appearance is complemented by Alloy Wheels, a Spoiler, Power Liftgate, and Trailer Sway Control.

The 2.3L 4cyl engine, combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission, ensures smooth and powerful driving, turning every journey into an adventure..
Step inside this extraordinary vehicle, and you will be welcomed by an array of high-end features.. The luxurious Leather Upholstery, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front and Rear Seats, and Heated Steering Wheel offer unrivaled comfort.

The Navigation System will guide you to your destination with ease, while the Power Windows and Power Steering enhance your driving convenience..
With safety being our top priority, the Ford Explorer comes equipped with ABS brakes, Traction Control, and an advanced Airbag system.. The Auto-dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Temperature Control, and Rain Sensing Wipers are designed to provide a stress-free driving experience.

Meanwhile, the Rear Air Conditioning and Trip Computer add an element of luxury to your ride..
Did you know? This SUV is practically brand new, having been driven so sparingly its like its never been driven before.. Yes, you read that right.

You will be the first one to truly experience the sheer power and elegance of this marvelous machine..
At Mainland Ford, we speak your language! Our team is committed to delivering an exceptional car buying experience.. Our unique selling point? We go the extra mile to understand your needs and work tirelessly to match you with your dream car.

So why wait? Elevate your driving experience with the 2021 Ford Explorer Limited..
Feel the thrill of the extraordinary.. Contact Mainland Ford today and let us help you turn the ordinary into extraordinary.






To apply right now for financing use this link:

https://www.mainlandford.com/credit-application



Looking for a new set of wheels? At Mainland Ford, all of our pre-owned vehicles are Mainland Ford Certified. Every pre-owned vehicle goes through a rigorous 96-point comprehensive safety inspection, mechanical reconditioning, up-to-date service including oil change and professional detailing. If that isn't enough, we also include a complimentary Carfax report, minimum 3-month / 2,500 km Powertrain Warranty and a 30-day no-hassle exchange privilege. Now that is peace of mind. Buy with confidence here at Mainland Ford!



Book your test drive today! Mainland Ford prides itself on offering the best customer service. We also service all makes and models in our World Class service center. Come down to Mainland Ford, proud member of the Trotman Auto Group, located at 14530 104 Ave in Surrey for a test drive, and discover the difference!



*** All pre-owned vehicle sales are subject to a $699 documentation fee, $149 Fuel / E-Fill Surcharge, $599 Safety and Convenience Fee and $500 Finance Placement Fee (if applicable) plus applicable taxes. ***



VSA Dealer# 40139



*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mainland Ford

Used 2016 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Toyota Camry LE 108,794 KM $20,142 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Transit 250 NO ACCIDENTS, SYNC 3, CRUISE, VINYL FLOOR COVERING for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Ford Transit 250 NO ACCIDENTS, SYNC 3, CRUISE, VINYL FLOOR COVERING 79,381 KM $46,320 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Challenger GT for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Dodge Challenger GT 9,088 KM $45,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mainland Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mainland Ford

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-9921

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Mainland Ford

604-588-9921

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Explorer