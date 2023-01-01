$55,988+ tax & licensing
604-531-2916
2021 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$55,988
- Listing ID: 9563167
- Stock #: 24UTNA90220
- VIN: 1FM5K8GC8MGB90220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver (MET)
- Interior Colour Leather - Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 26,375 KM
Vehicle Description
No accidents! Low mileage! Fully inspected! Service history! .EcoBoost V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, this SUV is built for performance. The Explorer ST offers a sleek and sporty design, complete with 21-inch machined aluminum wheels and a unique front grille. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoadCertified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with acomprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lienreport, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership toour exclusive Club OpenRoad. As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted namesince 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley,Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyotavehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota PeaceArch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for backand forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKETVALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possibleon all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! Alladvertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
