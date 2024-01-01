$48,614+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Mainland Ford
14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-588-9921
$48,614
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P5085
- Mileage 14 KM
Vehicle Description
To apply right now for financing use this link:
https://www.mainlandford.com/credit-application
Looking for a new set of wheels? At Mainland Ford, all of our pre-owned vehicles are Mainland Ford Certified. Every pre-owned vehicle goes through a rigorous 96-point comprehensive safety inspection, mechanical reconditioning, up-to-date service including oil change and professional detailing. If that isn't enough, we also include a complimentary Carfax report, minimum 3-month / 5,000 km Powertrain Warranty and a 30-day no-hassle exchange privilege. Now that is peace of mind. Buy with confidence here at Mainland Ford!
Book your test drive today! Mainland Ford prides itself on offering the best customer service. We also service all makes and models in our World Class service center. Come down to Mainland Ford, proud member of the Trotman Auto Group, located at 14530 104 Ave in Surrey for a test drive, and discover the difference!
*** All pre-owned vehicle sales are subject to a $599 documentation fee, $149 Fuel Surcharge, $599 Safety and Convenience Fee and $500 Finance Placement Fee (if applicable) plus applicable taxes. ***
VSA Dealer# 40139
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Vehicle Features
Mainland Ford
