2021 Ford F-150

14,550 KM

Details

$84,990

+ tax & licensing
$84,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

2021 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$84,990

+ taxes & licensing

14,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9262087
  • Stock #: US679449
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E83MFC55984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

1-877-213-5474
