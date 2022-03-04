Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-350

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-350

2021 Ford F-350

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-350

Limited

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8644736
  • Stock #: AA2276
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT1MEC44744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2276
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, Limited, crew, 4X4, 176" w/base, 6.7L Powerstroke diesel, 10 spd auto, 3.55 locking axle, remote entry, remote start, leather pwr heated cooled front seats, heated rear seats, ambient lighting, pwr adjustable pedals, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, moonroof, voice navigation, Sync 3 bluetooth, pwr running boards, FX4 pkg, LED h/lights, reverse sensing, backup camera, trlr tow with trlr brake controller, passive anti theft, alloy wheels and much more.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2021 Ford F-350 Limi...
 35,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln Navigat...
 71,894 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 RAM 2500 Larami...
 217,900 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory