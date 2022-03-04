$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123
2021 Ford F-350
Limited
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8644736
- Stock #: AA2276
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT1MEC44744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA2276
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, accident free, Limited, crew, 4X4, 176" w/base, 6.7L Powerstroke diesel, 10 spd auto, 3.55 locking axle, remote entry, remote start, leather pwr heated cooled front seats, heated rear seats, ambient lighting, pwr adjustable pedals, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, moonroof, voice navigation, Sync 3 bluetooth, pwr running boards, FX4 pkg, LED h/lights, reverse sensing, backup camera, trlr tow with trlr brake controller, passive anti theft, alloy wheels and much more.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
