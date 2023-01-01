Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

22,936 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,936KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10607073
  • Stock #: PO03857A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CFXM5125817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 22,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Shown in Black, this 2021 Ford Mustang GT is powered by its 5.0L V8 engine and features cloth bucket seats, power front seats, navigation, a leather wrapped steering wheel, an AM/FM/MP3 stereo, air conditioning, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, illuminated entry, engine block heater, LED headlamps, LED tail lights, daytime running lamps, fog lamps, dual bright exahust tips, dual-power mirrors, rear park assist, back-up camera, Black Accent Package and 19-inch alloy wheels.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Mustang with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES and TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Keyless Start
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Cloth Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
GT Performance Package
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
SPOILER DELETE
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
EBONY
Cross-Traffic Alert
ENHANCED SECURITY PACKAGE
Oxford White
Mini spare wheel & tire
SHADOW BLACK
RACE RED
Driver Restriction Features
3.55 LIMITED-SLIP REAR-AXLE
FORD SAFE & SMART PACKAGE
ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
MAGNERIDE DAMPING SYSTEM
OVER-THE-TOP RACING STRIPE
BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE
EBONY STRIPE
VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC
Requires Subscription
RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
FRONT & REAR PREMIUM FLOOR LINERS
TWISTER ORANGE TRI-COAT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A HIGH PACKAGE
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD PACKAGE
GRABBER YELLOW
Front collision mitigation
WHITE STRIPE
DARK CERAMIC
WHEELS: 18" X 8" MACHINED-FACE ALUMINUM (641)
WHEELS: 19" X 9" F & 19" X 9.5" R FORGED ALUMINUM

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

