2021 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 , 9 3 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10607073

10607073 Stock #: PO03857A

PO03857A VIN: 1FA6P8CFXM5125817

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 22,936 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Keyless Start Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Cloth Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheel Locks Telematics GT Performance Package Active suspension Knee Air Bag SPOILER DELETE Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel Led Headlights EBONY Cross-Traffic Alert ENHANCED SECURITY PACKAGE Oxford White Mini spare wheel & tire SHADOW BLACK RACE RED Driver Restriction Features 3.55 LIMITED-SLIP REAR-AXLE FORD SAFE & SMART PACKAGE ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST MAGNERIDE DAMPING SYSTEM OVER-THE-TOP RACING STRIPE BLACK ACCENT PACKAGE EBONY STRIPE VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC Requires Subscription RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT ICONIC SILVER METALLIC FRONT & REAR PREMIUM FLOOR LINERS TWISTER ORANGE TRI-COAT EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A HIGH PACKAGE CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD PACKAGE GRABBER YELLOW Front collision mitigation WHITE STRIPE DARK CERAMIC WHEELS: 18" X 8" MACHINED-FACE ALUMINUM (641) WHEELS: 19" X 9" F & 19" X 9.5" R FORGED ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.