$89,999
$89,999
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2021 Ford Mustang
2021 Ford Mustang
Mach 1 Under 100KM/ Leather/ Backup Cam
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$89,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
- Listing ID: 8191350
- Stock #: LC1111
- VIN: 1FA6P8R07M5552214
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # LC1111
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
A legend for its performance, style and great technology features - this Ford Mustang constantly finds a way to take your breath away. This 2021 Ford Mustang is for sale today.
This Ford Mustang takes styling cues from the past, while looking deep into the future with a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. A performance car through and through, this Mustang offers responsive driving dynamics, a comfortable ride and smiles by the mile. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is still a true American icon. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 480HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mustang's trim level is Mach 1. This stunning Mustang Mach 1 is synonymous with high horse power and race car like credibility, offering exclusive wheels, a track ready suspension and aggressive exterior styling cues. Crank up the options with this Mustang Mach 1 offering a premium list of features such as a unique instrument panel with individual chassis number, sport seats, SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on a large touchscreen with enhanced voice recognition and a premium audio system. Additional features include a leather steering wheel, a unique rear spoiler, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a proximity key for push button start, dual stainless steel exhaust, lane keep assist, a limited slip differential and MagneRide Magnetic sport tuned suspension. This Mach 1 is an unmistakable icon that makes your heart beat faster by just looking at it!
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Digital/Analog Appearance
Folding Split-Bench Rear-Seat
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8
Front Anti-Roll Bar and Rear HD Anti-Roll Bar
Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Clearcoat Paint w/Stripe
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2