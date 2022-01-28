2021 Ford Mustang

Listing ID: 8191350

8191350 Stock #: LC1111

LC1111 VIN: 1FA6P8R07M5552214

Vehicle Details Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # LC1111

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Fixed Rear Windows Seats w/Cloth Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Digital/Analog Appearance Folding Split-Bench Rear-Seat Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Mechanical 3.73 Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Rear-wheel drive Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Battery w/Run Down Protection Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 61 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 Front Anti-Roll Bar and Rear HD Anti-Roll Bar Automatic Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Spare Tire Mobility Kit Clearcoat Paint w/Stripe Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

