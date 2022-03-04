$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2021 Ford Mustang
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8527493
- Stock #: 22DU2539A
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH9M5105284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 22DU2539A
- Mileage 26,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Shown in Twister Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, this 2021 Ford Mustang comes with cloth front bucket seats, manual seat adjustment, air conditioning with single zone temperature control, cruise control, Bluetooth, auto dimming rearview mirror, automatic daytime running lamps, LED headlamps with signature lighting,LED taillamps, push button start, dual exhaust tips, 17-inch alloy wheels and even Blind-Spot Monitoring System. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Ford Mustang with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES and TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.