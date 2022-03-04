Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

26,556 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2021 Ford Mustang

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,556KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8527493
  • Stock #: 22DU2539A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH9M5105284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 26,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Shown in Twister Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, this 2021 Ford Mustang comes with cloth front bucket seats, manual seat adjustment, air conditioning with single zone temperature control, cruise control, Bluetooth, auto dimming rearview mirror, automatic daytime running lamps, LED headlamps with signature lighting,LED taillamps, push button start, dual exhaust tips, 17-inch alloy wheels and even Blind-Spot Monitoring System. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Ford Mustang with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES and TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

