Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Mustang

15,570 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Mustang

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 9104317
  2. 9104317
  3. 9104317
  4. 9104317
  5. 9104317
  6. 9104317
  7. 9104317
  8. 9104317
  9. 9104317
  10. 9104317
  11. 9104317
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,570KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9104317
  • Stock #: PB03305
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF3M5117395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 15,570 KM

Vehicle Description

Shown in Blue, this 2021 Ford Mustang GT is powered by its 5.0L V8 engine and features loth bucket seats, power front seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, an AM/FM/MP3 stereo, air conditioning, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, illuminated entry, engine block heater, LED headlamps, LED tail lights, daytime running lamps, fog lamps, dual bright exahust tips, dual-power mirrors, rear park assist, back-up camera, and 18-inch alloy wheels.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Mustang with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES and TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2017 Ford F-150
65,852 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 3500...
 31,410 KM
$88,999 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 4,192 KM
$41,238 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory