2021 Ford Mustang
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 9104317
- Stock #: PB03305
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF3M5117395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 15,570 KM
Vehicle Description
Shown in Blue, this 2021 Ford Mustang GT is powered by its 5.0L V8 engine and features loth bucket seats, power front seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, an AM/FM/MP3 stereo, air conditioning, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, illuminated entry, engine block heater, LED headlamps, LED tail lights, daytime running lamps, fog lamps, dual bright exahust tips, dual-power mirrors, rear park assist, back-up camera, and 18-inch alloy wheels.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Mustang with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES and TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
