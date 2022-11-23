Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

10,230 KM

Details








Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

GT Premium

GT Premium

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123





10,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9327712
  • Stock #: AA22153
  • VIN: 1fa6p8cf4m5125442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA22153
  • Mileage 10,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident freem Premium GT, 5.0L V8, 10 spd auto, remote entry, remote start, leather, pwr heated cooled front seats, Sync 3 bluetooth with Fordpass Connect, backup camera, reverse sensing, perimeter alarm, securilock anti theft, California Special pkg, B&O audio, voice navigation, adaptive cruise control, fog lamps, LED h/lights, 19" aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

