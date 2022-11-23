$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123
2021 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9327712
- Stock #: AA22153
- VIN: 1fa6p8cf4m5125442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 10,230 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, accident freem Premium GT, 5.0L V8, 10 spd auto, remote entry, remote start, leather, pwr heated cooled front seats, Sync 3 bluetooth with Fordpass Connect, backup camera, reverse sensing, perimeter alarm, securilock anti theft, California Special pkg, B&O audio, voice navigation, adaptive cruise control, fog lamps, LED h/lights, 19" aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy.
Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive. You'll be glad you did.
Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.
Vehicle Features
