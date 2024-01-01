Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select White Dual Electric Motor Single-Speed Automatic RWD<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

52,185 KM

Details Description

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

SELECT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

SELECT

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,185KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FMTK1RM2MMA42381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select White Dual Electric Motor Single-Speed Automatic RWD


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2022 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X 44,462 KM $44,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 79,000 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Kia Sportage LX 48,526 KM $22,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E