$64,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E
2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E
Select *NO PST*
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$64,999
+ taxes & licensing
38,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9461512
- Stock #: VW1630
- VIN: 3FMTK1RMXMMA49689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 38,188 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4X2
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8