Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Ford Ranger Lariat Tremor Off-Road is a capable midsize pickup built for adventure. Powered by a 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine with 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, it pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission and standard 4×4. The Tremor package equips off-road tuned suspension, FOX 2.0 shocks with reservoirs, and 32-inch all-terrain tires on 17-inch wheels, delivering 9.7 inches of ground clearance. Skid plates, a front bash plate, and a locking rear differential enhance durability, while tow hooks add recovery strength. Inside, suede-accented seats, Tremor badging, and six auxiliary switches complement technology like Trail Control and Terrain Management. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2021 Ford Ranger

78,980 KM

Details Description Features

$42,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Ranger

4x4 Supercrew Lariat 126"" WB

Watch This Vehicle
12968186

2021 Ford Ranger

4x4 Supercrew Lariat 126"" WB

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12968186
  2. 12968186
  3. 12968186
  4. 12968186
  5. 12968186
  6. 12968186
  7. 12968186
  8. 12968186
  9. 12968186
  10. 12968186
  11. 12968186
  12. 12968186
  13. 12968186
  14. 12968186
  15. 12968186
  16. 12968186
  17. 12968186
  18. 12968186
  19. 12968186
  20. 12968186
  21. 12968186
  22. 12968186
  23. 12968186
  24. 12968186
  25. 12968186
Contact Seller

$42,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,980KM
VIN 1FTER4FH8MLD66695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Race Red
  • Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed Bucket FRT Seats w/ Miko Suede Ins
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA66695
  • Mileage 78,980 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Ford Ranger Lariat Tremor Off-Road is a capable midsize pickup built for adventure. Powered by a 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine with 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, it pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission and standard 4×4. The Tremor package equips off-road tuned suspension, FOX 2.0 shocks with reservoirs, and 32-inch all-terrain tires on 17-inch wheels, delivering 9.7 inches of ground clearance. Skid plates, a front bash plate, and a locking rear differential enhance durability, while tow hooks add recovery strength. Inside, suede-accented seats, Tremor badging, and six auxiliary switches complement technology like Trail Control and Terrain Management. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
High
Electronic 10-speed Automatic Transmission (44u) - Automatic
2.3L Ecoboost w/ Auto Start-srop Tech (99h) - Gas (W/500A 501A)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2017 Toyota Yaris 5 Dr SE Htbk 4A for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Toyota Yaris 5 Dr SE Htbk 4A 57,862 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 MINI 3 Door Cooper S for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 MINI 3 Door Cooper S 32,246 KM $24,498 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade 69,414 KM $32,498 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,989

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2021 Ford Ranger