Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$42,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Race Red
- Interior Colour Leather-Trimmed Bucket FRT Seats w/ Miko Suede Ins
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA66695
- Mileage 78,980 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Ford Ranger Lariat Tremor Off-Road is a capable midsize pickup built for adventure. Powered by a 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine with 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, it pairs with a 10-speed automatic transmission and standard 4×4. The Tremor package equips off-road tuned suspension, FOX 2.0 shocks with reservoirs, and 32-inch all-terrain tires on 17-inch wheels, delivering 9.7 inches of ground clearance. Skid plates, a front bash plate, and a locking rear differential enhance durability, while tow hooks add recovery strength. Inside, suede-accented seats, Tremor badging, and six auxiliary switches complement technology like Trail Control and Terrain Management. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Additional Features
