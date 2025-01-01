Menu
Fully Inspected Rebuilt Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! NOTE: This vehicle has rebuilt status!!! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM

2021 Genesis G70

83,755 KM

Details

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Genesis G70

2.0T Sport

12715824

2021 Genesis G70

2.0T Sport

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,755KM
VIN KMTG24LA7MU079879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 079879
  • Mileage 83,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Rebuilt Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!



NOTE: This vehicle has rebuilt status!!!



Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Subwoofer: 2
Grille color: chrome
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Limited slip differential: rear
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Premium brand: Lexicon
Total speakers: 13
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Internet radio app: Pandora
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
Alternator: 150 amps
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Premium brakes: Brembo
Cross traffic alert: rear
Window trim: silver
Center console trim: aluminum
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Lane deviation sensors
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Dash trim: leatherette
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant
Antenna type: diversity / element
Reading lights: front / rear
Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level
Assist handle: passenger side / rear
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Power outlet(s): 12V front / USB front / USB-C front / USB-C rear
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Door trim: aluminum / leatherette
Storage: accessory hook / cargo net / door pockets / front seatback
Solar-tinted glass: front / rear
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 / height / reclining
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED / self-leveling
Driver seat power adjustments: 16 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Movie Listing / SiriusXM Stocks / SiriusXM Travel Link / SiriusXM Weather
Infotainment: Genesis Connected Services
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / vibrating seat belt / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning
Smart device app compatibility: Genesis Connect
Watts: 660

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2021 Genesis G70