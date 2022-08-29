$46,688+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,688
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
604-531-2916
2021 GMC Canyon
2021 GMC Canyon
Crew 4x4 At4 Short Box (cloth)
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$46,688
+ taxes & licensing
26,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9302479
- Stock #: 24UBNA26188
- VIN: 1GTG6FEN4M1226188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black / Kalahari
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBNA26188
- Mileage 26,600 KM
Vehicle Features
SUMMIT WHITE
8 Speed Automatic (m5t) - Automatic
V6 3.6L DI 308 HP (lgz) - Gas (W/4SB)
Cloth - Jet Black / Kalahari
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2