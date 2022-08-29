Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Canyon

26,600 KM

Details Features

$46,688

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,688

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Canyon

2021 GMC Canyon

Crew 4x4 At4 Short Box (cloth)

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Canyon

Crew 4x4 At4 Short Box (cloth)

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 9302479
  2. 9302479
  3. 9302479
  4. 9302479
  5. 9302479
  6. 9302479
  7. 9302479
  8. 9302479
  9. 9302479
  10. 9302479
  11. 9302479
  12. 9302479
  13. 9302479
  14. 9302479
  15. 9302479
  16. 9302479
  17. 9302479
  18. 9302479
  19. 9302479
  20. 9302479
Contact Seller

$46,688

+ taxes & licensing

26,600KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9302479
  • Stock #: 24UBNA26188
  • VIN: 1GTG6FEN4M1226188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black / Kalahari
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBNA26188
  • Mileage 26,600 KM

Vehicle Features

SUMMIT WHITE
8 Speed Automatic (m5t) - Automatic
V6 3.6L DI 308 HP (lgz) - Gas (W/4SB)
Cloth - Jet Black / Kalahari

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT...
 64,643 KM
$26,982 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Canyon Crew...
 26,600 KM
$46,688 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota FJ Cruis...
 56,832 KM
$46,788 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory