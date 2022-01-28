$69,995+ tax & licensing
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
459KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8230068
- VIN: 1GTU9CET4MZ399122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 459 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3