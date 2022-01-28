Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

459 KM

Details Features

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

459KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8230068
  • VIN: 1GTU9CET4MZ399122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 459 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

