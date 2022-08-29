$103,885+ tax & licensing
$103,885
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2021 GMC Yukon
2021 GMC Yukon
Denali Pano-Sunroof/ Seats 7/ DVD/ Low KM
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$103,885
+ taxes & licensing
15,703KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9096277
- Stock #: LC1415
- VIN: 1GKS2DKL3MR455089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,703 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly intuitive and built around an active family mindset, there isn't much this GMC Yukon XL cannot achieve. This 2021 GMC Yukon is for sale today.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This low mileage SUV has just 15,703 kms. It's baltic grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is Denali. This Premium Yukon Denali comes with an ultra premium interior design, featuring a massive 15 inch heads up display, heated and cooled leather seats, an impressive Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an exclusive interior dash design, chrome exterior accents, a unique front grille and LED headlights. This distinctive SUV also includes a leather heated steering wheel, power liftgate, a Bose Surround audio system, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a remote engine start, HD Surround Vision, Teen Driver Technology, heated second row seats, front and rear pedestrian alert, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, automatic emergency braking, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heads-up Display, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Keyless Start, push-button
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
Seats, heated second row, outboard positions
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analog speedometer and tachometer gauges
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Engine air filtration monitor
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar (Does not include front row passenger assist handle.)
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Head-Up Display, 15" diagonal multi-colour
Memory settings recalls 2 "driver" presets for power driver seat, outside rearview mirrors and power and tilt and telescopic steering column
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Seat adjusters, 12-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 4-way power lumbar
Sill plates, bright, front and rear doors (Denali-specific with logo.)
USB charging-only ports, 4, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Wireless charging (Standard on vehicles built before 7-12-2021. Vehicles built on or after 7-12-2021, will have (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging which removes Wireless Charging and its content. See dealer for details. The system wirelessly cha...
Hill Descent Control
4-wheel drive
Hill start assist
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Mechanical jack with tools
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Electronic Precision Shift
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing
Engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Exhaust, dual system with dual twin polished stainless-steel tips (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Standard on 4WD models with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Standard on 2WD models with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Engine only.)
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine control stop/start d...
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automat...
Steering, power,
Power Liftgate
Bose premium audio
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, Bose 14-Speaker Surround with CenterPoint
Forward collision alert
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Hitch Guidance
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Glass, deep-tinted
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, windshield shade band
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Door handles, chrome with body-colour strip
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Fascia, front
Fog lamps, front LED
Glass, driver and front passenger laminated front door window
Liftgate, rear power programmable hands-free with GMC logo projection
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming, integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lighting
Mouldings, Galvano bodyside
Active aero shutters, upper (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Navigation
Heads-Up Display
LED Lights
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2