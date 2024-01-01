$27,499+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Civic
Touring
2021 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$27,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,941KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F95MH101230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # RT193280A
- Mileage 64,941 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
