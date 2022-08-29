2021 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 2 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9190051

9190051 Stock #: P4989

P4989 VIN: 2HGFC2F78MH014989

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P4989

Mileage 57,282 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.