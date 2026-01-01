$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
2021 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
93,580KM
VIN 2HKRW2H2XMH203266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 93,580 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD 93,580 KM $CALL + tax & lic
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-805-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-805-3918
2021 Honda CR-V