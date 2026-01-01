Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043 Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

2021 Honda CR-V

93,580 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14124427

2021 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 14124427
  2. 14124427
  3. 14124427
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
93,580KM
VIN 2HKRW2H2XMH203266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE CVT AWD for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE CVT AWD 118,611 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V AWD 5DR EX-L for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Honda CR-V AWD 5DR EX-L 197,060 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD 93,580 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-805-3918

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2021 Honda CR-V