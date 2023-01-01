Menu
This 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate features LEATHER/HEATED FRONT SEATS & HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, BACK-UP CAMERA, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, air conditioning with manual temperature control, cruise control, rear 60/40 split fold rear seatbacks, remote keyless entry system with an alarm, power door locks and windows with drivers auto down, automatic headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels with covers, a front grille with a chrome finish, Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brake-Force Distribution and Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, and is powered by its 2.0L MPI Atkinson 4 cylinder engine.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Elantra with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

38,836 KM

38,836KM
Used
VIN KMHLN4AG6MU169564

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,836 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate features LEATHER/HEATED FRONT SEATS & HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, BACK-UP CAMERA, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, air conditioning with manual temperature control, cruise control, rear 60/40 split fold rear seatbacks, remote keyless entry system with an alarm, power door locks and windows with driver's auto down, automatic headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels with covers, a front grille with a chrome finish, Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brake-Force Distribution and Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, and is powered by its 2.0L MPI Atkinson 4 cylinder engine.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Elantra with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Leather Seating Surfaces
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

4 Cylinder Engine

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
BLACK
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Polar White
SPACE BLACK
FIERY RED
Requires Subscription
INTENSE BLUE
LAVA ORANGE
AMAZON GREY
Electric Shadow
CYBER GREY
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

