Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM

2021 Hyundai Elantra

85,664 KM

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

SEL

12898997

2021 Hyundai Elantra

SEL

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,664KM
VIN KMHLM4AG0MU097019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 097019
  • Mileage 85,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!



Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Solar-tinted glass

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Rear shock type: monotube
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Upholstery: premium cloth
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Alternator: 120 amps
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Cross traffic alert: rear
Lane deviation sensors
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Infotainment: Blue Link
Exhaust: hidden
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Vehicle exit safety system
Lane keeping assist with blind spot integration
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Smart device app compatibility: MyHyundai with Blue Link
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low battery / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance scheduling / maintenance status / vehicle location
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Headlights: auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / halogen
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Rear headrests: 3 / fixed
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search
Power outlet(s): two 12V front / USB front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing>

604-401-5454

