2021 Hyundai Elantra

12,950 KM

$37,996

+ tax & licensing
$37,996

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Tech

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Tech

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$37,996

+ taxes & licensing

12,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9309622
  • Stock #: VW1599
  • VIN: KMHLN4AG7MU209392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1599
  • Mileage 12,950 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

