2021 Hyundai KONA
Electric Preferred FWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lake Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,553 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE!! ONE OWNER!! LOW KMS!! CERTIFIED UNIT!! Options include: Apple carplay, Android Auto, Blind spot sensor, Heated steering wheel, Back up camera, Alloy wheels, and much more. This used 2021 Hyundai Kona EV Preferred is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundais H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used Kona is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977
