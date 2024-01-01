$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Ultimate
2021 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Ultimate
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
34,678KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K5CA53MU702863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4035
- Mileage 34,678 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2021 Hyundai Kona 1.6T Ultimate Thunder Gray 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder 7-Speed Automatic AWD
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Owners tend to report being impressed by the Konaâs unique looks, sporty and refined drive, strong wintertime performance, maneuverability, and overall bang for the buck. Enthusiast drivers should find the available turbo engine and paddle-shift transmission to be smooth and thrifty when driven gently, and entertaining and eager when driven spiritedly. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
