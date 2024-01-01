Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Galactic Gray Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2021 Hyundai KONA

24,536 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai KONA

Electric

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai KONA

Electric

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,536KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K33AG7MU135435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TP41971A
  • Mileage 24,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Galactic Gray Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL 0 $17,000 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T SE for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T SE 84,480 KM $18,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura MDX TECHNOLOGY for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Acura MDX TECHNOLOGY 112,500 KM $20,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai KONA