$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai KONA
Electric
2021 Hyundai KONA
Electric
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,536KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K33AG7MU135435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TP41971A
- Mileage 24,536 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Galactic Gray Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL 0 $17,000 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T SE 84,480 KM $18,000 + tax & lic
2013 Acura MDX TECHNOLOGY 112,500 KM $20,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2021 Hyundai KONA