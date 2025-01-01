$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Luxury
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,798KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K6CAA4MU625172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4514
- Mileage 27,798 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2021 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Luxury Galactic Gray 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp 6-Speed Automatic AWD
Reviews:
* Owners tend to report being impressed by the Konaâs unique looks, sporty and refined drive, strong wintertime performance, maneuverability, and overall bang for the buck. Enthusiast drivers should find the available turbo engine and paddle-shift transmission to be smooth and thrifty when driven gently, and entertaining and eager when driven spiritedly. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2021 Hyundai KONA