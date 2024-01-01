Menu
2021 Hyundai Palisade Hyper White V6 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD

68,699 KM

Details Description

$38,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
68,699KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8R5DHE9MU201227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,699 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Hyundai Palisade Hyper White V6 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

