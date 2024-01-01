$38,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$38,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,699KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8R5DHE9MU201227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,699 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Hyundai Palisade Hyper White V6 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
