2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred 8 Passenger | Local Vehicle
Location
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,086 KM
Vehicle Description
A late comer to the 3 row SUV segment, this Hyundai Palisade is ready to change the game. This 2021 Hyundai Palisade is for sale today.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 80,084 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Preferred 8-Passenger AWD. Stepping up to this Preferred Palisade brings a sunroof, driver memory settings, auto-leveling rear suspension, blind spot and rear cross traffic collision mitigation, safe exit rear doors, dual zone automatic climate control, bigger wheels, chrome grille accents, proximity keys, and remote start. Other premium features include a haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, rear parking sensors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 8 inch display, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, 7 inch multi information display, reclining second row seats, one touch sliding seats for 3rd row access, LED lighting, heated power side mirrors, shiftronic manual mode with paddle shifters, drive mode select and twin exhaust outlets provide style and capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Auto Leveling Suspension, Driver Assistance, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

