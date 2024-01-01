Menu
FULLY LOADED!! LOW KMS!! LOCAL CAR!! ONE OWNER!! CERTIFIED UNIT!! Options include: Panoramic sunroof, Heated leather seats, Apple carplay and Android Auto, Blind spot sensor, Alloy wheels, Back up camera, and much more. This used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Trend is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundais H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used Santa Fe is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

63,863 KM

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w-Trend Package

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w-Trend Package

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Selecting a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle is the clear, worry-free choice.

63,863KM
Used
VIN 5NMS3DAJ3MH342207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5988
  • Mileage 63,863 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED!! LOW KMS!! LOCAL CAR!! ONE OWNER!! CERTIFIED UNIT!! Options include: Panoramic sunroof, Heated leather seats, Apple carplay and Android Auto, Blind spot sensor, Alloy wheels, Back up camera, and much more. This used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Trend is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundais H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used Santa Fe is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Power Antenna

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Leatherette Interior
Home Link System
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

