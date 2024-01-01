Menu
PREFFERED TREND | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | LEATHER INTERIOR | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PUSH BUTTON START | REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | BLIND SPOT DETECTION <br><br>Recent Arrival! 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Portofino Gray 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD<br><br>Why Buy From us? <br>*7x Hyundai Presidents Award of Merit Winner <br>*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence <br>*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year <br><br>M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): <br>- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program <br>- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee <br>- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection <br>- Full Synthetic Oil Change <br>- BC Verified CarFax <br>- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty <br><br>Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall.Dealer #31129.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJ2MH315354

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4077
  • Mileage 0

PREFFERED TREND | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | LEATHER INTERIOR | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PUSH BUTTON START | REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Recent Arrival! 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Portofino Gray 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD

Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year

M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty

Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall.Dealer #31129.


CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-XXXX

604-538-7022

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe