2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

IMMACULATE HYBRID SANTA FE SEL LUXURY AWD. LOADED WITH EVERY FEATURE 4 NEW TIRES, GREAT FINANCING, FREE WARRANTY, INPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!<br /><br />Welcome to the Automarket, your community Financing Dealership of "YES". We are featuring a truly beautiful and very well taken care of Santa Fe Hybrid SEL Luxury. This SUV is loaded up with all of the features including every safety feature you've ever heard of, Panoramic moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Apple/Android Carplay and the power features list goes on and on.<br /><br />Having been fully inspected, we know there is still some remaining factory warranty as well as our free warranty that comes with the SUV. The Tires are 100% new, the  Brakes are 80% New both on the front and the rear, the windshield is new and w<span style=font-size: 9pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>e also tested the battery and the coolant as well as changed the oil and completely detailed the vehicle for your enjoyment and peace of mind.<br /><br />2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED<br />WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565<br /><br />We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.<br />What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.<br />WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES?<br />ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:<br />ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES<br />IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.<br />EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION<br />EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY<br />EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY<br />EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT<br />EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE<br />DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.<br />36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY<br />A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU<br />RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW<br />MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA<br />MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION<br />COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC</span><br /><br /> This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.<br />LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038<br />S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987<br />

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

75,000 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hybrid HYBRID SEL PREMIUM AWD GREAT FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hybrid HYBRID SEL PREMIUM AWD GREAT FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED W/BCAA MBSHP!

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8S3DA12MU009758

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SUR-27618
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

SK Automarket

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-542-4970

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe