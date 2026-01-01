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Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043 Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

79,645 KM

Details Description

$28,300

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Luxury AWD

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14179252

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Luxury AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 14179252
  2. 14179252
  3. 14179252
Contact Seller

$28,300

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
79,645KM
VIN KM8S5DA15MU007979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Force
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T130274A
  • Mileage 79,645 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

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1-888-805-XXXX

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1-888-805-3918

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$28,300

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid