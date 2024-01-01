Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23380B
  • Mileage 60,834 KM

If you want full size luxury, but just can't see yourself in an over the top sedan, this modest, but luxurious Sonata is the perfect sweet spot. This 2021 Hyundai Sonata is for sale today.

The very stylish design of this 2021 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, you'll be impressed by the vast amounts of features that make your drive better. You'll also feel added peace of mind with a number of available Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies that actively monitor your surroundings. For a look at the sedan of the future, check out this 2021 Hyundai Sonata.This sedan has 60,834 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sonata's trim level is 1.6T Ultimate. This Sonata Ultimate brings nothing but the best with a head-up display, wireless charging, heated and cooled leather seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, HD radio, driver memory settings, ambient interior lighting, navigation, SiriusXM, heated leather steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, proximity key, hands free trunk, remote start, touchscreen infotainment, and a Bose Premium audio system. It has great style with liquid chrome interior accents, alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and high beams, heated and powered side mirror turn signals and blind spot indicators, and chrome exterior trim. This Sonata drives practically itself with adaptive cruise with stop and go, collision mitigation, remote smart park assist, highway autopilot, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Driver Assist Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Bose premium audio
Android Auto

WIRELESS CHARGING

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Driver Assist Apple CarPlay

2021 Hyundai Sonata