Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury Ash 2.4L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD<br><br>AWD.

2021 Hyundai Tucson

29,000 KM

Details Description

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CAL1MU406563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4160
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury Ash 2.4L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD

AWD.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2019 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Hyundai KONA Electric Ultimate 0 $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 ULTIMATE for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 ULTIMATE 14,943 KM $45,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Mazda CX-5 GX 0 $28,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Tucson